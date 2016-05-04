BRIEF-Wells Fargo updates on high end of possible litigation losses as of March 31

BRIEF-CME Group says cleared 1 trillion in Mexican Peso interest rate swaps on Jan 12
* cleared 1 trillion in Mexican Peso interest rate swaps in a single day on January 12, 2017
May 4 Wells Fargo & Co
Wells Fargo & Co - High end of range of reasonably possible potential litigation losses in excess of co's liability for probable and estimable losses was about $1.1 billion as of march 31, 2016
* Hudbay announces 2017 production and cost guidance and management appointment
River road asset management llc reports 7.6 percent passive stake in fidelity national financial inc as of december 31, 2016