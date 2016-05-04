版本:
BRIEF-Two Tesla production leaders leave after Model X rollout - Bloomberg

May 4 (Reuters) -

* Two Tesla Production leaders leave after shaky Model X rollout - Bloomberg

* Greg Reichow, Tesla's vice president of production, and Josh Ensign, vice president of manufacturing, will leave the company - Bloomberg Source text - bloom.bg/1SMOi87

