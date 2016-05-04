版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 5日 星期四 01:33 BJT

BRIEF-2U Inc - jim shelton, Co's president and Chief Impact Officer, to leave company

May 4 2U Inc

* Jim Shelton, co's President and Chief Impact Officer, to leave company to join Chan-Zuckerberg initiative to lead education efforts Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

