BRIEF-Wright Medical files for mixed shelf offering

BRIEF-CME Group says cleared 1 trillion in Mexican Peso interest rate swaps on Jan 12
* cleared 1 trillion in Mexican Peso interest rate swaps in a single day on January 12, 2017
May 4 Wright Medical Group Nv
* Files For Mixed Shelf Offering; Size Not Disclosed - Sec Filing Source (bit.ly/1UzHCeR) Further company coverage:
* cleared 1 trillion in Mexican Peso interest rate swaps in a single day on January 12, 2017
* Hudbay announces 2017 production and cost guidance and management appointment
* River road asset management llc reports 7.6 percent passive stake in fidelity national financial inc as of december 31, 2016 - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2jw57cK Further company coverage: