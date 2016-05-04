版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 5日 星期四 07:01 BJT

BRIEF-S&P downgrades Halliburton to 'A-' on termination of merger

May 4 S&P Global Ratings:

* Halliburton Co downgraded to 'A-' on termination of merger agreement; on creditwatch negative Source text: bit.ly/1TKWMvr Further company coverage:

