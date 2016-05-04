版本:
BRIEF-Twenty-First Century Fox says in talks with Hulu on new TV service

May 4 Twenty-first Century Fox Inc

* Twenty-First Century Fox Inc - in talks with Hulu on new TV service - Conf Call Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

