BRIEF-Tourmaline Oil Corp qtrly daily production of 195,828 BOEPD, a 36% increase

May 4 Tourmaline Oil Corp

* Qtrly total revenue from natural gas, oil and NGL sales $279.1 million, down 13 percent

* Qtrly record daily production of 195,828 BOEPD, a 36% increase over Q1 2015 and a 9% increase over previous quarter

* Forecast EP capital spending in first half of 2016 is now expected to be approximately $310 million

* Remains on track for anticipated 2016 average production of 200,000 boepd