BRIEF-Biolife Solutions enters employment agreement with CFO de Greef

May 4 Biolife Solutions Inc

* Employment agreement with de Greef provides for de Greef to serve as CFO, receiving a salary of $300,000 per year Source text: 1.usa.gov/1rVGZRR Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)

