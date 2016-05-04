版本:
BRIEF-Cornwall Capital Management believes Canyon Capital should cease proxy campaign against Ambac

May 4 Cornwall Capital Management LP

* Believes Canyon Capital Advisors should cease its proxy campaign against Ambac Financial Group

* Fully supportive of Ambac chairman Jeffrey Stein

* Own about 4.9% of Ambac Financial group's outstanding common shares Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

