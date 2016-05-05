BRIEF-Spice Private Equity announces major change in shareholder base

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Jan 17 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Tuesday:
May 5 Spice Private Equity AG :
* Spice Private Equity Ltd announces major change in shareholder base
* Has been informed that co controlled by GP Investments Ltd. has agreed to acquire the shares in co currently held by investment vehicles managed by Fortress Investment Group Llc and Newbury Associates Llc
* Purchaser will be acquiring above mentioned stake for USD 35.25 per share
* Upon closing, GPI will indirectly hold 58.48% of shares and voting rights of company Source text - bit.ly/24t6tqO Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
NEW YORK, Jan 17 Thesys Technologies LLC has been chosen to build and run a massive stock and options trading database ordered by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission aimed at helping regulators police the increasingly fast, fragmented and complex markets.
* Bats Global Markets Inc says Deutsche Asset Management, proshares and cambria have switched a total of 15 etfs to bats since late december Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: