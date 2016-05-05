BRIEF-NRG Yield increases class A and class C stock dividend to $0.23/share

May 5 Nrg Yield Inc :

* Reaffirming full year 2016 guidance

* Nrg yield inc says appointment of christopher sotos as chief executive officer, effective may 6, 2016

* Mauricio gutierrez, interim chief executive officer, will transition role to sotos through q2

* Increase in class a and class c common stock dividend to $0.23 per share ($0.92 per share annualized) payable in q2 of 2016

* Net income attributable to class a and class c stockholders for three months ended march 31 was $0.05 per class a and class c common share

* Nrg yield inc qtrly operating revenue $220 million versus $200 million

* Mauricio gutierrez will assume role of chairman of board of nrg yield

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.16, revenue view $223.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S