BRIEF-Telus says Baring Private Equity Asia to buy 35 pct Stake in TELUS International

May 5 Telus Corp
* Agreement values telus international at cad1.2 billion
* Intends to retain a long-term majority ownership position
in telus international
* According to agreement telus, corporation shareholders
retaining a 65 per cent interest in business
* Rothschild acted as sole financial advisor to telus for
transaction
* Proceeds of approximately cad600 million from this
transaction will be put to work on telus' long-term strategy
* Telus announces baring private equity asia to acquire 35
per cent stake in telus international
