BRIEF-NRG Energy Q1 earnings per share $0.24

May 5 Nrg Energy Inc :

* Q1 earnings per share $0.24

* Agreed to sell majority interest in EVGO to vision ridge partners

* Conclusion of strategic review process for residential solar

* Qtrly total operating revenues $3,229 million versus $3,829 million

* Entered into deals with sunrun inc spruce finance inc., both parties will be able to purchase nrg originated residential solar contracts

* Nrg will incur one-time costs to achieve of approximately $20 million in 2016 related to residential solar

* Reaffirms 2016 guidance

* Intends to offer remaining 51.05% of cvsr it owns to nrg yield in q2

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.06, revenue view $3.26 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)