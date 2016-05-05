版本:
BRIEF-Vanda Pharmaceuticals Q1 loss per share $0.29 - SEC filing

May 5 Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc :

* Q1 loss per share $0.29 - sec filing

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.24, revenue view $32.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 total revenue $33.3 million Source text for Eikon: (1.usa.gov/1rwoW4d) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

