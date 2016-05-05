版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 5日 星期四 22:08 BJT

BRIEF-Mind Cti Q1 revenue $4.6 million

May 5 Mind Cti Ltd :

* Q1 revenue $4.6 million

* Q1 earnings per share $0.06 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

