BRIEF-Valeant Pharma announces collaboration between Bausch + Lomb and IBM

May 5 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc

* Announced a collaboration to develop first app of its kind for Iphone and Ipad to assist surgeons, who perform cataract surgery

* Pilot study testing for new application is expected to begin in late 2016

* Valeant Pharmaceuticals announces collaboration between Bausch + Lomb and IBM

