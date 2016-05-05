版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 5日 星期四 21:04 BJT

BRIEF-Morgan Stanley exec says expects pro forma liquidity coverage ratio more than 100 pct - conf call

May 5 Morgan Stanley

* Exec says expects pro forma liquidity coverage ratio under U.S. Rules to be greater than 100 percent - conf call Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

