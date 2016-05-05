BRIEF-Platinum Group Metals provides update on Maseve Mine

May 5 Platinum Group Metals
* $40 million working capital facility with sprott,$40
million working capital facility with liberty metals & mining
holdings, amended
* Amendments provide flexibility to accommodate production
ramp-up delay at maseve mine reported in q2 report on april 12,
2016
* As consideration of amendments, has agreed to issue
131,654 common shares to lmm pursuant to lmm facility amendment
* Mine plan calls for about 110,000 ounces to end of april
2017 compared to previous guidance for 116,000 ounces in
calendar 2016
* Consideration of amendments, has agreed to issue 131,654
shares to sprott pursuant to sprott facility amendment
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)