版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 5日 星期四 22:13 BJT

BRIEF-Express CEO David Kornberg's 2015 total compensation $7.2 mln vs $2.1 mln in 2014

May 5 Express Inc

* Says cfo matthew moellering fy 2015 total compensation $3.3 million versus $2 million in fy 2014

* Ceo david kornberg's 2015 total compensation was $7.2 million versus $2.1 million in 2014 - sec filing Source text for Eikon: (1.usa.gov/1q1U3n4) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐