BRIEF-Mammoth energy partners files to withdraw IPO registration form

BRIEF-Colonial Coal International announces non-brokered private placement
* Colonial Coal International Corp. announces non-brokered private placement
May 5 Mammoth Energy Partners Lp
* Elected to withdraw ipo registration since filing has been inactive since its last filing in oct, 2014
* Files to withdraw ipo registration form filed initially on sept 2014 - sec filing
* Mammoth energy partners had filed for ipo of up to $100 million in sept 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Colonial Coal International Corp. announces non-brokered private placement
* No viewers will lose access to any of Gray's Television stations on Dish's platform
Jan 18 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.