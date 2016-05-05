版本:
BRIEF-Mammoth energy partners files to withdraw IPO registration form

May 5 Mammoth Energy Partners Lp

* Elected to withdraw ipo registration since filing has been inactive since its last filing in oct, 2014

* Files to withdraw ipo registration form filed initially on sept 2014 - sec filing

* Mammoth energy partners had filed for ipo of up to $100 million in sept 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

