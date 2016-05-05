BRIEF-Colonial Coal International announces non-brokered private placement
* Colonial Coal International Corp. announces non-brokered private placement
May 5 Federal National Mortgage Association :
* Aggregate amount of draws received from treasury to date under the senior preferred stock purchase agreement is $116.1 billion
* Expected dividend payment of $919 million for the q2 of 2016 is calculated based on net worth of $2.1 billion as of march 31, 2016
* Qtrly total interest income $27.33 billion versus $27.57 billion
* With expected june 2016 dividend payment to treasury, will have paid $148.5 billion in dividends to treasury on senior preferred stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* No viewers will lose access to any of Gray's Television stations on Dish's platform
