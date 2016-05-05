版本:
BRIEF-Biosyent BioSyent Pharma wins Canada approval for Aguettant System

May 5 Biosyent Inc

* Biosyent pharma receives health canada approval for new urgent care product using the aguettant system(r) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)

