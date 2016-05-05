BRIEF-Apache Q1 net loss $1.29/shr

May 5 Apache Corporation
* Raising full-year 2016 north american onshore production
guidance by 5,000 boe to 268,000 to 278,000 boe per day
* Delivered q1 north american onshore production of 298,000
boe per day, above first-quarter guidance of 290,000 to 295,000
boe per day
* Reiterating full-year 2016 capital guidance of $1.4
billion to $1.8 billion
* Company ran a cash-flow deficit for the first quarter but
anticipates a cash-flow surplus for the balance of the year
* When adjusted for items, apache's first-quarter net loss
totaled $152 million, or $0.40 per share
* Announces first quarter 2016 financial and operational
results
* Apache reported a q1 net loss of $489 million, or $1.29
per diluted common share
* Reported first-quarter production of 531,000 barrels of
oil equivalent (boe) per day and pro forma production of 479,000
boe per day
* Raising full-year 2016 total pro forma production guidance
by 5,000 boe per day to 438,000 to 458,000 boe per day.
* Qtrly oil and gas production revenues $1.06 billion versus
$1.64 billion
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.89, revenue view $1.10
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
