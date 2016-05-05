版本:
BRIEF-Capital One Financial announces quarterly dividend

May 5 Capital One Financial Corp

* Announced a quarterly dividend of $0.40 per share payable may 26, 2016 to stockholders of record as of may 16, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

