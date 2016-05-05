版本:
BRIEF-Chembio Diagnostics Bio-Manguinhos to introduce point-of-care diagnostic test for zika virus in Brazil

May 5 Chembio Diagnostics Inc

* Chembio and Bio-Manguinhos announce plans to introduce a point-of-care diagnostic test for zika virus in brazil

* Initiated third-party discussions for funding to accelerate further development for dpp zika igm/igg assay, related dpp assays Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

