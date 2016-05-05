BRIEF-Krispy Kreme Doughnuts says CEO's 2016 total compensation $2.1 mln

BRIEF-Colonial Coal International announces non-brokered private placement
* Colonial Coal International Corp. announces non-brokered private placement
May 5 Krispy Kreme Doughnuts Inc
* Says ceo tony thompson fy 2016 total compensation $2.1 million versus $4 million in fy 2015 - sec filing
* Says cfo price cooper fy 2016 total compensation $2.8 million Source text: (1.usa.gov/26WA2Qz) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Colonial Coal International Corp. announces non-brokered private placement
* No viewers will lose access to any of Gray's Television stations on Dish's platform
Jan 18 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.