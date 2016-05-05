版本:
BRIEF-Krispy Kreme Doughnuts says CEO's 2016 total compensation $2.1 mln

May 5 Krispy Kreme Doughnuts Inc

* Says ceo tony thompson fy 2016 total compensation $2.1 million versus $4 million in fy 2015 - sec filing

* Says cfo price cooper fy 2016 total compensation $2.8 million Source text: (1.usa.gov/26WA2Qz) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

