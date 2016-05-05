版本:
BRIEF-TransCanada provides update on Coastal GasLink Pipeline Project

May 5 Transcanada Corp

* If lng canada partners elect to proceed with their project at that time, pipeline construction would begin in 2017

* Final investment decision by pipeline customers, joint venture partners of lng canada, is expected in late 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)

