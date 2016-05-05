BRIEF-Colonial Coal International announces non-brokered private placement
* Colonial Coal International Corp. announces non-brokered private placement
May 5 Kellogg Co
* On conf call - CFO Ron Dissinger to retire, to stay on into 2017 to ensure an orderly ineffective transition
* CEO on conf call - US snacks underwent a major reorganization of sales force changing employees roles, managers zones and customers
* CEO on conf call - we should see improved selling and merchandising effectiveness in US snacks after reorganization
* CFO on conf call - price mix, excluding Venezuela impact, declined by 0.4% largely due to difficult economic environment in Europe
* Toning down FY outlook outside Venezuela due to snacks sales force transition, product transitions and Europe, Latam market conditions
* Exec- "wholesome snacks business continued to decline in Q1... This business remains our biggest challenge in snacks" Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* No viewers will lose access to any of Gray's Television stations on Dish's platform
