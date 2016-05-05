版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 5日

BRIEF-Netflix introduces new cellular data controls globally

May 5 Netflix Inc

* Default setting will enable user to stream about 3 hours of tv shows and movies per gigabyte of data

* Netflix introduces new cellular data controls globally

* Setting only affects data usage while viewing on mobile device on cellular networks Source text: (nflx.it/1WKMZIr) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

