版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 5日 星期四 21:35 BJT

BRIEF-CMS Energy says on May 5 issued and sold $300 mln notes due 2026

May 5 Cms Energy Corp

* Says on may 5, co issued and sold $300 million principal amount of its 3.00% senior notes due 2026

* Says intends to use net proceeds to redeem 6.55% senior notes due 2017, of which $250 million aggregate amount is outstanding Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

