公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 5日

BRIEF-Ally Financial says made changes in the composition of operating segments

May 5 Ally Financial Inc

* Says made changes in the composition of operating segments

* Says financial information related to corporate finance business is now presented as a separate reportable segment Source text for Eikon: (1.usa.gov/1q1Rkd9) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

