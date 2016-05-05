版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 5日 星期四 22:55 BJT

BRIEF-Markel files for potential senior notes offering size not disclosed

May 5 Markel Corp

* Files for potential senior notes offering; size not disclosed - sec filing Source text :1.usa.gov/1TLozvV Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

