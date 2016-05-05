版本:
BRIEF-GTT Communications enters term loan assumption agreement - SEC filing

May 5 GTT Communications Inc:

* On May 3, entered into an incremental term loan assumption agreement - SEC filing

* Agreement establishes new $30 million tranche of term loan commitments, bringing total term loans issued to $430 million Source text - 1.usa.gov/1T0FSZK Further company coverage:

