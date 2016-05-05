BRIEF-GTT Communications enters term loan assumption agreement - SEC filing

BRIEF-Colonial Coal International announces non-brokered private placement
* Colonial Coal International Corp. announces non-brokered private placement
May 5 GTT Communications Inc:
* On May 3, entered into an incremental term loan assumption agreement - SEC filing
* Agreement establishes new $30 million tranche of term loan commitments, bringing total term loans issued to $430 million Source text - 1.usa.gov/1T0FSZK Further company coverage:
* Colonial Coal International Corp. announces non-brokered private placement
* No viewers will lose access to any of Gray's Television stations on Dish's platform
Jan 18 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.