版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 5日 星期四 23:10 BJT

BRIEF-GM, Lyft to test self-driving electric taxis - WSJ

May 5 (Reuters) -

* GM, Lyft to test self-driving electric taxis - WSJ Source text : (on.wsj.com/1Zi3omI) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐