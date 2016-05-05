版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 6日 星期五 01:11 BJT

BRIEF-Medivation reiterates rejection of Sanofi's takeover proposal

May 5 Medivation Inc :

* Medivation reiterates rejection of Sanofi's substantially inadequate proposal

* Board believes execution of co's business plan will deliver value to its stockholders that is far superior to Sanofi's proposal

* Notes that Sanofi's letter restates an inadequate proposal that medivation board has already determined substantially undervalues co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

