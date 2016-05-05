版本:
BRIEF-Apple says users are experiencing a problem with the app store

May 5 Apple Inc :

* Users are experiencing a problem with the app store; investigating and will update the status as more information becomes available Source text - apple.co/23rR2JC

Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

