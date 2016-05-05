版本:
BRIEF-PowerSecure stockholders approve merger with Southern Co

May 5 Southern Co :

* PowerSecure stockholders vote to approve merger with southern company

* Stockholders of PowerSecure International Inc voted to approve proposed merger with Southern Company

* Transaction is expected to close in coming days Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

