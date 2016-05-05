版本:
2016年 5月 5日

BRIEF-Boeing co says 16 new orders for the week through May 2

May 5 (Reuters) -

* Boeing co says 16 new orders consist of orders from Fedex for one 777 and unidentified customer(s) 15 787s

* Boeing co says 16 new orders for the week through may 2, 2016 Source (bit.ly/1CPj6cX) Further company coverage:

