BRIEF-Julian Singer engaged advisors for intended nomination of directors to Concurrent Computer board

BRIEF-Colonial Coal International announces non-brokered private placement
* Colonial Coal International Corp. announces non-brokered private placement
May 5 Concurrent Computer Corp
* Julian Singer - Engaged advisors in connection with intended nomination of directors to concurrent computer board - sec filing
* Intends to send letter to concurrent computer, demanding complete list of holders of common stock in connection with nomination
* Reports 9.4 percent stake in concurrent computer as of may 5 versus 9.7 percent stake as of april 5 Source text : 1.usa.gov/1T3q8Ix Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
* Colonial Coal International Corp. announces non-brokered private placement
* No viewers will lose access to any of Gray's Television stations on Dish's platform
Jan 18 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.