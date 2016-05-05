版本:
BRIEF-Nathan Cummings Foundation urges firstenergy shareholders to vote for proposal regarding disclosure of lobbying expenditures

May 5 FirstEnergy Corp

* Nathan Cummings Foundation Urges Firstenergy Shareholders To Vote For Proposal Regarding Disclosure Of Lobbying Expenditures - Sec Filing

* Nathan Cummings Foundation - Firstenergy's "expenditures are high and transparency is low" Source text for Eikon: [ID:1.usa.gov/1WbIUyg] Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

