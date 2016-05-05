版本:
BRIEF-Eastsiberian says negotiations involving possible strategic business transaction continue

May 5 Eastsiberian Plc

* Says negotiations involving a third party in respect of a possible strategic business transaction continue

* Says no resolution has been reached to date

* Transaction could include either a transaction whereby third party would acquire all issued shares of co or all of assets of co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

