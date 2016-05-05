BRIEF-Eastsiberian says negotiations involving possible strategic business transaction continue

BRIEF-Colonial Coal International announces non-brokered private placement
* Colonial Coal International Corp. announces non-brokered private placement
May 5 Eastsiberian Plc
* Says negotiations involving a third party in respect of a possible strategic business transaction continue
* Says no resolution has been reached to date
* Transaction could include either a transaction whereby third party would acquire all issued shares of co or all of assets of co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
* Colonial Coal International Corp. announces non-brokered private placement
* No viewers will lose access to any of Gray's Television stations on Dish's platform
Jan 18 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.