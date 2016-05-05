版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 6日 星期五 02:15 BJT

BRIEF-Preferred Apartment Communities declares quarterly dividend of $0.2025/share

May 5 Preferred Apartment Communities Inc :

* Declared quarterly dividend on its common stock of $0.2025 per share for q2 of 2016, an increase of $0.01 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐