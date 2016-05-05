版本:
BRIEF-Makemytrip reschedules q4 results and conference call

May 5 Makemytrip Ltd

* Results Will Be Released Before New York Markets Open On Wednesday, May 18, 2016, One Day Earlier Than Previously Scheduled

* Rescheduling Release Of Its Fiscal 2016 Q4 And Full Year Results And Conference Call Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

