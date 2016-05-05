版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 6日 星期五 03:29 BJT

BRIEF-Ametek CEO Zapico's annual base salary $1 mln - SEC filing

May 5 Ametek Inc :

* CEO Zapico will receive a base salary of $1 million annually - SEC filing Source text - (1.usa.gov/1WLBksS) Further company coverage:

