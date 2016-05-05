版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 6日 星期五 03:39 BJT

BRIEF-Agrium files for mixed shelf of up to $2.5 bln

May 5 Agrium Inc

* Files for mixed shelf of up to $2.5 billion - sec filing Source text : 1.usa.gov/1Nl1XmQ Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

