版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 6日 星期五 04:06 BJT

BRIEF-AIG said to target $4 billion valuation in mortgage unit's IPO - Bloomberg

May 5 (Reuters) -

* AIG said to target $4 billion valuation in mortgage unit's IPO - Bloomberg, citing sources

* AIG's mortgage insurer, United Guaranty Corp., is seeking to raise about $700 mln to $800 mln as it sells shares to public - Bloomberg, citing sources Source text -(bloom.bg/1O0m75F) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐