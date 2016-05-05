BRIEF-AIG said to target $4 billion valuation in mortgage unit's IPO - Bloomberg

BRIEF-Colonial Coal International announces non-brokered private placement
* Colonial Coal International Corp. announces non-brokered private placement
May 5 (Reuters) -
* AIG said to target $4 billion valuation in mortgage unit's IPO - Bloomberg, citing sources
* AIG's mortgage insurer, United Guaranty Corp., is seeking to raise about $700 mln to $800 mln as it sells shares to public - Bloomberg, citing sources Source text -(bloom.bg/1O0m75F) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Colonial Coal International Corp. announces non-brokered private placement
* No viewers will lose access to any of Gray's Television stations on Dish's platform
Jan 18 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.