2016年 5月 6日

BRIEF-United Parcel Service declares qtrly dividend of $0.78 per share

May 5 United Parcel Service Inc

* Declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.78 per share on all outstanding Class A and Class B shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

