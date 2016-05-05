版本:
BRIEF-Altus Group qtrly consolidated revenues $106.7 mln

May 5 Altus Group Ltd :

* Qtrly consolidated revenues increased 8.4% to $106.7 million

* Qtrly loss per share $0.06

* Q1 earnings per share view C$0.24, revenue view c$103.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

