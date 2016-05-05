版本:
BRIEF-Herbalife said talks with FTC are in advanced stages - CNBC

May 5 (Reuters) -

* Herbalife said talks with FTC are in advanced stages, and it could face a payment of about $200 million - CNBC Source text -(cnb.cx/1Wb42Em) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

