BRIEF-Bojangles Q1 pro forma diluted net income per share $0.21

May 5 Bojangles Inc

* Qtrly pro forma diluted net income per share $0.21

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.18, revenue view $126.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly system-wide comparable restaurant sales increased 2.0%; qtrly total revenue increased 11.3% to $127.7 million

* Sees 2016 total revenues of $535.0 mln to $543.0 mln; sees 2016 system-wide comparable restaurant sales growth of low-single digits

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $0.88, revenue view $546.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

